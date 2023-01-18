Jean Marie Leese, 90, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Moravian Manor, where she was a resident since 2016. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late C. Russell Rhoads, Sr., and Mary Emma (Shutter) Rhoads. She married her husband, the late Claude E. Leese on April 8, 1950, and shared 68 years together until his passing in 2019.
As a young woman, Jean worked for Woolworth's at the soda fountain, then Hamilton Watch Co., and Schick Incorporated. She spent most of her years caring for her family. Along with her husband, she enjoyed annual trips to Delaware beaches and Las Vegas, and took a 25th wedding anniversary trip to Jamaica. Jean was a longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Lancaster. She enjoyed doing crafts and reading.
She is survived by her son, Daniel E. Leese, of Nashville, TN, "adopted" daughter Gretchen L.M. Miller, "adopted" grandchildren, Nathan Miller, Paige Miller, Savanna Landis and Weston Landis and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lorraine J. Rhoads, Audrey L. Chant, C. Russell Rhoads, Jr., James I. Rhoads, J. Luther Rhoads, Sr., and Richard E. Rhoads.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jean's Funeral Service at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Russell officiating. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Jean's name to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
