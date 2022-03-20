Jean Marie Kutz, 87, of Nottingham, entered into rest on Friday, March 18, 2022 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Bugsy and Jane (Hunter) Larkin. She was the loving wife of Melvin E. Kutz for over 55 years.
Jean loved flower gardening and traveling and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Red Hatters and was passionate about the rights of those with disabilities. She was appointed by Judge Broderick to serve as an advocate for those with disabilities and was instrumental in the closure of Pennhurst Hospital in Spring City.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children: William Kutz of Pottstown; Jeanmarie Momme of Little Britain; Christopher (Mary) Kutz of Little Britian; and John Kutz of Philadelphia; 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, JoAnn E. Kutz in 2011.
Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to United Disabilities Services, 2270 Erin Ct., Lancaster, PA 17601. Online guestbook at:
A living tribute »