Jean Marie Kleckner (nee Byerly), 75, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of the late C. David Kleckner, Sr. with whom she celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on August 11, 2019. Born in Strasburg, Jean was the daughter of the late Charles H. and the late Elsie R. (nee Devonshire) Byerly.
A devoted wife and mother, Jean was a homemaker while raising her four children during their school years. After which she entered the workforce at Stauffers of Kissel Hill, Oregon Pike working in the meat department for Willie the Butcher. She would later change careers completely taking a position as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Conestoga View. She took great pride in her work caring for the sick and elderly as well as training new employees. After 20 years, Jean retired from Conestoga View in 2007.
She along with her husband, Dave were members of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church for 62 years. In her free time, Jean enjoyed hunting and attending various activities at the Millcreek Sportsman Association with her husband. They spent many early evenings at the Lancaster County park watching the deer. Jean also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, she was a wonderful cook, and always made enough to feed an army! She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, Gift shop shopping, collecting Beanie Babies and Hallmark Snowmen. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving Jean are her children: Charles David (Patti) Kleckner, Jr. of Mountville.; Lori Jean (R. Scott) Hagen of Lancaster; Stephen James (Jennifer) Kleckner of Lancaster; and Jonathan Andrew (Dana) Kleckner of Coatesville. Ten grandchildren and two great-grandsons. She is also survived by her brother, John H Byerly, Sr. of Columbia and her sister, Marilyn E. Byerly of Willow Street, as well as her Aunt Libby, several cousins and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Jonathan E., her nephew, Brian S. Byerly and her sister-in-law, Judith E. Byerly.
At this time, Jeans children would like to thank her brother, John, for all his support during this difficult time, and would like to especially thank her sister, Marilyn, for honoring Jean's request to stay with her and care for her during her unexpected illness. Aunt Marilyn, your personal sacrifices in caring for our mother and allowing her to stay in her home will not be forgotten.
In keeping with Jean's wishes a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit Jean's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »