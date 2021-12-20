Jean Marie Jackson (Hirsch) of Pompano Beach, Florida peacefully left this earth for Heaven on Friday December 10, 2021. She had previously resided in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Charlestown, Maryland; and Lighthouse Point, Florida. Jean was the daughter of Theodore and Levina Hirsch (Hovanec) who preceded her in death. Born on April 5, 1926 in Lancaster, PA she was the oldest of 3 sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Kingree (deceased) and Nancy Groff, both of Lancaster. Jean graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School.
Jean, a city girl, met a country boy named Bill and they married in 1944. Life on the farm was different for Jean. If Bill went hunting, she bought a shotgun; horseback riding, no problem she took lessons. Then came the boats and the marine business Bill started in 1954. Jackson Marine Sales was successful and had locations in Lancaster, PA; North East & Baltimore, Maryland and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Their lifelong love of boating began on the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County, and later extended into cruising the Chesapeake Bay. They were members of the Susquehanock, North East and Wellwood Yacht Clubs in Pennsylvania and Maryland and the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club in Florida.
Jean cherished family life - raising her 2 sons in Lancaster, PA. A son, Michael, was born prematurely and died in 1957. Bill and Jean moved to Florida in 1968 with their two young daughters.
Jean is survived by her children Woody Jackson (Cheryl) North East, MD, Bill Jackson (Marianne) Pompano Beach, FL, Patricia Petrone (Lou) Lighthouse Point, FL and Donna McGlynn (Jim) Stuart, FL, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren as well as her beloved sister Nancy Groff of Lancaster, PA and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Florida.
Memorial contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Association, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740.
