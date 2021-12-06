Jean Mardell Sweigart, 87, of Denver, PA, went to be with the Lord, Friday, December 3, 2021, passing comfortably at her home.
She was born and resided in Denver.
“Mert” enjoyed a lot of activities… cooking up a storm for her family and friends, following her Phillies team, playing games with her friends, and she enjoyed watching all the Hallmark Christmas movies and traveling to Disney and the beach whenever possible.
She was the daughter of the late Charlotte Reider Hoster. She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Fox, married to John Fox and Jessica Nino, married to Ruben Nino; two sons, James Sweigart, married to Tara Sweigart and John Sweigart. In total, she enjoyed her five children, 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Tammy Sweigart; three siblings, John Strohl, Dale Kilhefner and Sylvia Guizzetti.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 3 pm, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 80 East Main Street, Adamstown. Please feel free to join us in remembering the wonderful love and life of our beloved mother, grandmother and dear friend. There will be a luncheon following the service.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
