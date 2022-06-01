Jean M. Yoder, 93, of Garden Spot Village formerly of Bareville, went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2022. Born in Paradise, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Catherine Danner Moore. She was the loving wife of the late Benjamin S. Yoder who died in 1998.
A homemaker, Mrs. Yoder was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster. She also enjoyed spending time with family, reading and gardening.
She is survived by: two children, Cynthia Yoder, Timothy married to Marcie Shank Yoder, both of Leola; four grandchildren, Zechariah (Allison), Jeremiah (Olivia), Joel (Amy), Melody; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Joanne married to the late Galen Stoltzfus, Paradise, Pat married to the late Charles Steffy, Newmanstown; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Moore; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Yoder, Leola. A son, Theodore "Ted" Yoder; a granddaughter, Rebecca Lynn Yoder; and siblings, Paul and Henry Moore, and Mary Jane Morris preceded her in death.
All are welcome to the Graveside Service on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Bareville Cemetery, 74 Brethren Church Rd., Leola. Furman's Leola
