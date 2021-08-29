Jean M. Walsh, 69, of Conestoga, passed away on Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021.
She was the wife of William J. Walsh, with whom she celebrated 49 years of marriage this past June 3rd. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Arlene Carmen Rottmund.
Jean has been a hairstylist whose career spanned 45 years. She had worked at many places, such as the ARA Salon, Hair Express, Boscovs, June Hassle, and Louis Stevens. She was a 1971 graduate of JP McCaskey High School and then attended cosmetology school.
She was a talented knitter, crocheter, and seamstress, and loved to spend her time at home with her family. She enjoyed the yearly tradition of going to Ocean City, MD every Mother's Day with her family.
In addition to her husband, Jean is survived by her children: Stacy Greiner fiancée of Ron DaBella of Manheim, and her son, Shaun Walsh of Conestoga; her two grandchildren Robert Greiner and Savana DaBella, and by her brother, Glen Rottmund of Holtwood.
Friends will be received on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 10-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com