Jean M. Stivala, 89, of Elizabethtown, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Juniper Village, Mount Joy. She was the widow of Benjamin M. Stivala who died in 1986. Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Agnes (Morahan) Mayer. Jean was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and was also a member of the Flower Club, both of Elizabethtown. She also enjoyed attending a Bible study in Mount Joy. A homemaker most of her life, Jean was kept busy helping to raise her family and was actively involved with her grandchildren, and enjoyed "sunny days."
Surviving is a son Dominick L. husband of Christine (Migilori) Stivala, Factoryville; three daughters, Mary wife of David Latanision, Landisville, Jackie wife of Jeff Marsico, Elizabethtown, Gina wife of Michael Keppick, Old Forge; five grandchildren, Alex, Corey, and Erik Latanision, and Shannon, and Jamie Marsico; a great-grandson Levi; and a brother Larry husband of Pam Mayer, Norristown, NJ.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1605 Oram St., Scranton, PA, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Final Commendation and Farewell will be at Cathedral Cemetery. Please omit flowers; contributions in Jean's memory may be sent to Elizabethtown Flower Club, c/o Connie Mumper, 5246 Stonefield Dr., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com