Jean M. Sterner

SPRING GROVE Jean M. (Auchey) Sterner, age 94, of the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, formerly of Spring Grove, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022 at the Masonic Village. She was the loving wife of David L. Sterner with whom she celebrated 74 years of marriage on December 18, 2022.
Jean was born in Spring Grove on October 7, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Katie (Harbold) Auchey. She graduated from Spring Grove Area High School in 1946 and York Junior College in 1948. She earned her medical technology certificate from Harrisburg Hospital in 1962 and worked as a supervisor in the Special Chemistry and Quality Control departments of York Hospital until her retirement in 1990. Jean was a member of the Friendship Hose Company #1 Ladies Auxiliary in Spring Grove, the Spring Grove Women's Club, Spring Grove Area Historical and Preservation Society, Good Sam Camping Club, and a former board member of the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove. She was also a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Spring Grove and a current member of Trinity (Roth's) United Church of Christ in Spring Grove. Jean and her husband, David, enjoyed traveling extensively together, covering the entire United States and beyond. She also enjoyed knitting, having knitted hundreds of sweaters for Guidepost Magazine Knits for Kids World Vision.
In addition to her loving husband David, Jean is survived by her children D. Samuel Sterner and wife Sandra of Spring Grove, Sally E. Brick and husband William of Hanover, and Sue Ellen Schandler and husband Albert of Spring Grove; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her sisters Ruby R. Lingg, Kathryn L. Potts, and Betty L. Hoke.
A Funeral Service in celebration of Jean's life will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Rev. Ron Heagy officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at Spring Grove Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 1:00 PM 2:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.
The Sterner Family would like to thank the nursing staff of the Masonic Village for the care and compassion they showed to Jean.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the Tree of Life at Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
