Jean M. Shank, 85, of Pequea, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 23, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital with her son and daughter by her side. Born in Pequea on November 21, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Grace Rineer Morrison. She was the wife of Donald E. Shank who preceded her in death on June 8, 2009.
Jean graduated from Penn Manor High School. She was a lifelong member of Colemanville United Methodist Church. She retired from Lancaster General Hospital where she worked as a clerk in the admitting office for many years. Jean loved to laugh and have a good time and was very helpful to others. She enjoyed traveling, especially bus trips, crocheting, and going to movies and dinner theaters.
Jean will be deeply missed by her son, Tobin A. Shank of Pequea; daughter, Susan S., wife of Joseph B. Geesey of Millersville; granddaughter, Rebecca H. Wiker, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Glenn and Claude Morrison, and her sisters, Grace Freda Eshleman and Janet L. Rankin.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean's funeral service on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 2PM from the Colemanville UM Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, PA, with Pastor Derrick Gutierrez and Pastor James Goudie officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Tuesday from 1 to 2PM. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Jean's memory to the Cemetery Fund at Colemanville United Methodist.
