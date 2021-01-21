Jean M. Romig, 86 of Lancaster passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Jean was born in Lancaster on October 7, 1934, the daughter of the late Karl C. and Pauline A. Hecht Romig.
Jean was a member of the former St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Lancaster and currently a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Millersville. She was a kind and loving lady.
Jean graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. She followed her love for music and obtained her Music Education degree from West Chester University, then pursuing her Master's in Music at Columbia University. She taught for the Oxford School District and then became a Professor of Music at Millersville University, where she retired from in 1994.
Jean loved to travel and went abroad to China to study the Suzuki Violin. She joined her father and they traveled together to Germany to research their ancestry. She performed with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra and other string ensembles for many years.
Jean is survived by her sister, Carol A., wife of David H. Landis of Hanover and her nieces, Julianne Rebert and Kelly Landis of Hanover and Lisa Sloan of Shoemakersville.
Private interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park. Memorial remembrances may be made in Jean's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551 or to the Shaar String Scholarship Fund, Millersville University Music Department, PO Box 1002, Millersville, PA 17551. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
