Jean M. Robertson, 84, of South Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care.
Born August 23, 1936, in Lancaster, Jean was the widow of Gordon T. Robertson who passed away in December of 1992. She was the daughter of the late Edward William and Mary E. Rampulla Kirchner.
Jean was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School in 1954; Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing in 1960 and Millersville State College in 1966. She was active in nursing since 1960 in PA, MD, and Florida. She enjoyed her family, homemaking, gardening, fishing, house repairs, and other outdoor activities.
A faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, she was a Eucharistic Minister, Church Volunteer, and Pastoral Visitor working closely with Father Wolfe and the late Monsignor Thomas Smith. She was a life member of the Pennsylvania Hospital Nursing Alumni Association.
She is survived by her step son, Gordon T., husband of Cathy Robertson, Greensboro, North Carolina, three brothers, Edward, husband of Mary Ann Kirchner, Roger, husband of Judy Kirchner, and Carl Kirchner, all of Lancaster; two step granddaughters, three step great-granddaughters, and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carol A. Hughes and a brother, Alan F. Kirchner.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jean's Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Allan F. Wolfe Celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be held at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 in Jean's memory.
Please visit Jean's Memorial Page at