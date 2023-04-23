Jean M. Concklin, 93, of Willow Street, PA passed away on December 17, 2022, at Lakeside at Willow Valley Communities. Born in Newfane, NY, she was the daughter of the late Osgood and Violet (Webb) McDonald and was the loving wife of Charles H. Concklin until his passing in July 2021.
A 1950 graduate of Bucknell University, Jean earned a degree in Sociology along with being a member of Kappa Delta sorority. As a homemaker, Jean was a very active volunteer in the communities in which she lived. She gave guided tours for the Delaware Historical Society in Wilmington, Delaware. In West Chester, PA she was a past president of the Chester County Hospital Women's Auxiliary earning her a 10,000-hour volunteer pin which included working as the hospital giftshop bookkeeper and raising funds for the hospital to acquire a helicopter pad. Jean also was an avid quilter belonging to Calico Cutters quilting guild in West Chester and the Willow Valley community quilting guild. Jean also became interested in Genealogy and used her membership in the Willow Valley Genealogy club to enhance her research of her family ancestry. Additionally, she was in fellowship with Willow Street United Church of Christ.
She is survived by a daughter; Susan Gosney (Anthony Rogowski), a son; Steven Concklin, (Debora), 5 grandchildren, 1 step-grandchild, 7 great-grandsons, 3 great-granddaughters, and 1 step-great-grandson.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or a charity of the donor's choice.
A memorial service will be held in the Johnson Auditorium at Willow Valley North, 600 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Willow Street UCC Cemetery following the service. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
