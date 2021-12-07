Jean M. Boynes, 71, died at Autumn Care Nursing Facility, Chesapeake, Virginia on Monday, November 28, 2021. Born in Lancaster PA, she was the daughter of the Late Earl Brown and the Late Elaine A Boynes of Lancaster, PA.
She is survived by her children Dorcas Green, Columbia, PA, Georgina Boynes, Clearfield, PA, Ahmene Boynes, Virginia Beach, VA, her sisters Barbara Boynes, Virginia Beach, VA, Helen Johnson, Frances Hoover, Denise Johnson (Larry), Deborah Fredrick, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother Elaine Boynes, her father Earl Brown, her twin sister Marlene Boynes, and her brother Jerry Brown.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime Street, Lancaster, PA from 9am-10am with Funeral services following thereafter.
Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 4855 Londonberry Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Arrangements by BKG Funeral Home and Cremations, Philadelphia, PA 17602.
