Jean M. Binkley, 81, of Denver, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care of Mt. Joy, PA.
Jean was the loving wife of Edward M. Binkley and daughter of the late William D. and Treva M. (Martin) Winter.
Jean was born in Hanover, PA and was a graduate of Hanover High School and the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing.
During her career as a Registered Nurse, Jean provided care at Lancaster General Hospital, Ephrata Community Hospital, the private practices of Dr. Brubaker in Denver, PA, and Dr. Wagner and Dr. Wolbach in Ephrata, PA, and at Lake Street Family Practice in Ephrata. She also served as a Private Duty Nurse to many members of the Ephrata community.
A member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene in Ephrata, Jean enjoyed her role as a greeter on Sundays.
She loved music and enjoyed playing the piano for residents of the former Denver Nursing Home and Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community in Manheim.
She also enjoyed spending time with her friends dining out and shopping.
Her favorite hobbies were reading, crocheting, cross stitching and working on puzzles.
But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and was very involved in her grand and great-grandchildren's lives.
In addition to her husband, Edward, Jean is survived by three children: Judy A. Fetter of Denver, PA, Joan M. (Ted) Andrew, and Stephen E. (Christine) Binkley, all of Ephrata, PA; five grandchildren: Michelle, Eric, Melanie, Kyle, and Vanessa; and seven great-grandchildren: Derek, Evan, Carson, Britney, Zachary, Paige, and Liliana.
Friends will be received from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Rd., Ephrata, PA. Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Rocky Hambrick will follow at 10 a.m. Place of interment will be Greenwood Cemetery, Lancaster, PA.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
