Jean M. Adams, 95, formerly of Blue Ball, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at Brookline Manor in Mifflintown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clair W. "Smokey" Adams, in 1980.
Born in Beartown, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Elsie (Houck) Tshudy.
She was a homemaker most of her life but had worked at the Blue Ball Elementary School as a cashier.
For many years, she attended St. John's Center U. C. C. and was a member of the Women's Guild. She also enjoyed doing embroidery work.
Surviving is a daughter, Sharon L. married to David Host, Honey Grove, and two grandsons, Adam Clair Horst and David Matthew Horst, both of Honey Grove.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Robert, and Richard Tshudy.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Center U. C. C., 432 Reading Rd., East Earl with Pastor Ken Evitts officiating. Interment will be in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday from 10 11 a.m. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.groffeckenroth.com.
