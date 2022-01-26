Jean Louise Schaum, 92, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Louise (Stehman) and Richard Bisalski.
Jean graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. She worked for over 20 years with Armstrong as a telephone operator. Jean was married to the late John M. Schaum, Jr. for over 56 years until his passing in 2005. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church for many years volunteering her time in the church office. Jean was a very loving and generous person who will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
She is survived by her three daughters, Ann Ross, Susan Pacelli (James), and Nancy Ault (Michael); her five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Schaum, Jr.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will immediately follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Grace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
