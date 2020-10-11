Jean Louise (Dickel) Houck, 75, of Gap, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 with family by her side at Brandywine Hospital after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of the late Earl Melvin Houck who predeceased her on April 19, 2020. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on July 11, 2019.
Born June 14, 1945, in Lancaster County, Jean was the daughter of the late Leonard Edward and Loretta Gertrude (Henderson) Dickel.
Jean graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1963 and proceeded to marry her high-school sweetheart and the love of her life, building a wonderful family, home and life together. After more than 35 years of service, she retired from Tyson Foods in 2015 where she was employed in the cost accounting department. She was a lifetime member of the Honey Brook Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of Red Rose Alliance, an organization formed in the 1980s whose sole mission and subsequent accomplishment was to stop the development of a hazardous waste site on the Welsh Mountain.
Jean was a loving wife, mom, Grammers, sister, Aunt "Cork" and friend to many. She loved her family and friends and treasured spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed trips to the beach and casino, eating steamed crabs, dancing to the oldies and cooking for her family. If you ate her food, you certainly had a favorite or two.
She will be sorely missed by her loving family. Her son, Lenny, and his companion, Sandy Maffei of Gap; her daughter, Marcie, wife of John Kaufman, Jr. of New Holland; her grandchildren, Catherine Ryan of Lemoyne, Kim (Ryan), wife of Bradley Waters of Glenside, Elizabeth Kaufman, Emily Houck, Easton Kaufman and Macy Houck; her sister, Josephine Margaret (Dickel), wife of Galen Miller, Honey Brook; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Leonard Jr., John and James, her sister Betty and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Houck.
Interment will be held at Ranck's United Methodist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
