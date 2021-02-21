Jean Louise Bolton Mimm, age 95, of Brethren Village, formerly of 501 Lampeter Road, West Lampeter Township, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Born on a farm in Sadsbury Township, Jean was the youngest child of the late Joseph Thomas Bolton, Sr. and Martha Jane Miller Bolton. She was the wife of Harry C. Mimm Sr. who died in June 1985 and was the last of her immediate family.
Jean worshipped at the Monterey Chapel and when she could no longer drive, she worshipped at the BV Chapel. She graduated from the former Bart Township High, class of 1940, where she enjoyed being on the basketball team. In earlier years, she worked at RCA. Jean enjoyed the pool at BV where she swam regularly and the Mermaid activities, the BV Choir, music, crossword puzzles, walking and game night.
She is survived by two daughters: Chris Ludwig, Strasburg, Carolyn Jean (Phil) Gutierrez, Grantville PA, three sons: Harry C. (Faye Bigler) Mimm, Jr. Quarryville, Steven E. (Linda Hulshizer) Mimm, Glenside, PA, David C. (Barbara Batillo) Mimm of Chincoteague, VA, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by a sister, Vivian Clifton, three brothers: Joseph T. Bolton, Jr., Marion D. Bolton, Samuel C. Bolton, and a son-in-law, Thomas A. Ludwig.
Interment will be private at the Middle Octorara Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Skilled Nursing Staff at BV Courtyards and Hospice for their extraordinary compassion and care! Please omit flowers, if desired donations may be sent to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. reynoldsandshivery.com
