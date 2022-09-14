Jean L. Zeigler, 91, of Willow Street, passed September 10, 2022. She was born to the late Homer and Elva Lenker in Millersburg, PA. Jean earned an associate's degree and she worked as a secretary at Hamilton Bank, Wilson Southern Junior High School, and United Church of Christ at Valley Forge.
She was exceptionally talented when it came to crocheting. She loved to make prayer shawls and made countless ones for her church. She made them for her children and their spouses and her grandchildren. Jean loved to cook, particularly her much loved holiday stuffing. She made many cookies for Joseph's Table. Each Christmas season, she loved the tradition of the Zeigler family cookie baking gathering. Jean also liked to waterski at Lake Wallenpaupack, a place she shared many memories with her family. She enjoyed waterskiing all the way into her 60's. She was dedicated to her faith and was a loving wife for 71 years, and a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Jean's memory will forever be cherished by her loving husband Homer Zeigler of Willow Street; her children Diane Grande (Peter) of Phoenixville, Stephen Zeigler (Connie) of Hazelton, Michael Zeigler (Barbara) of Harrisburg and Pamela Weeber (Richard) of Lancaster; her grandchildren Jon, Tim, Jason, Amy, Jennifer, Katie, Sarah, Brad, Lexi, and Chris; and her great-grandchildren Lily, Sophie, Ava, Joshua, Camryn, Isabelle, Theo, Nathan, Anneliese, Mikko, Kiera, and Charlotte. In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in passing by her sisters Anna Mae Linn and Geraldine Shaffer.
Family invites guests to a visitation and funeral service September 19, 2022, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA. Visitation will begin at 10 AM with a service to follow at 11 AM. The burial will take place at Old Bethany Cemetery in Ephrata. In lieu of flowers, family asks that a donation be made in Jean's name to Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To leave an online condolence, kindly visit SnyderFuneralHome.com