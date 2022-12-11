Jean L. Woodland, 96, of Lancaster, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Garden Spot Village. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Scheid Batzer. She was married to the late Harvey Fisher who died in 1970 and Gordon C. Woodland who died in 2002.
She graduated from Lancaster General Hospital School of Medical Technology. Jean worked for E. W. Meiser M.D. and A. Paulatos M.D. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church for 50 years. She helped Snap, Crackle, Pop, Breakfast for Children and Meals on Wheels. Jean enjoyed gardening, sailing, traveling and needlework.
Jean is survived b: sons, Steven Fisher of Lancaster, Scott Fisher and companion Joann of New Providence, Todd Fisher of Lancaster; grandchildren, Peter, Audrey, and Brittany Fisher; step-children, Rick Woodland, Kathy Tropp and five step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: step-daughter, Ann Rockford; siblings, Helen Haines, Richard and Robert Batzer.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main Street, Leola, PA. Friends and relatives may greet the family that morning from 9:30 AM till the service at the funeral home. Interment of cremains will be in Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »