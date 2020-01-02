Jean L. (Reed) Allen, 93, of Lititz, formerly of Lancaster, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Brethren Village after an illness. She was the loving wife Robert J. Allen. They were married on January 30, 1948. She was a Registered Nurse.
Born June 25, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna M. (Rowett) Reed. Mrs. Allen was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lancaster. She served as a member of the general board of American Baptist Churches, USA and moderator of ABC Harrisburg Association.
Also surviving are two children; Wendy J., married to James W. Allhouse, of Mountville and David J. Allen, of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren; Jason Yerg, Jared Yerg, Matthew Allen and Joshua Allen; two great-grandchildren; McKayla and Ethan and one great-great-grandchild; Scarlett. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Lois Anne Ross.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the First Baptist Church, 612 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday morning, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Viewing 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church) Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in her memory to the First Baptist Church of Lancaster. To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 121 S. Prince Street
