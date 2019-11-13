Jean L. Prescott, 73, of Bainbridge, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born January 7, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Carroll J. Prescott and Ruth E. (McNelly) Prescott. Jean was a 1963 graduate of the Elizabethtown Area High School and a member of the Mount Joy Fellowship Baptist Church. After giving 30 plus years of service to the Masonic Children's Home, Jean retired in 2012, allowing her to spend more time with family and friends.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joys; she loved them with all her heart. On any given day, she could be found delivering a kettle of her homemade soup to some lucky friends. She was always up for travel and adventure, her favorite spot was the Outer Banks, where she enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and the beautiful beaches. Jean was a great friend to many, the world to her family, and will truly be missed by all. She has left us all with wonderful memories, her laughter and hugs will be forever missed, will we meet again.
Surviving are her daughter, Stephanie Miller, married to Robert Bucks; 2 grandchildren, Emily R. Bucks and Jacob C. Bucks; 2 great-grandchildren, Natalie Young and Scott Bucks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Scott A. Miller; and brother, Don C. Prescott.
A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, 12:00PM, at Bainbridge Church of God, 2nd Street, Bainbridge, PA, Pastor Jonathan Bixler officiating. Family will receive visitors beginning at 11:00AM with service to follow.
Contributions can be made in Jean's name to the Mount Joy Fellowship Baptist Church, 151 Orange Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.