Jean L Lohin, 87, of Lititz PA passed away at home surrounded by loving family on Friday October 29, 2021. Born in Cressona, PA she is the daughter of the late Charles W. Myers and Myrtle I. Myers (Llewellyn). She was preceded in death by her best friend and loving husband of 62 years, Charles Lohin.
Jean loved all of her 9 grandchildren, cooking, British comedies, music, drafting the design renovations for her home, Penn State football and time with friends at the Fulton Theatre. Above all, she cherished her husband and the family they created together.
Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the non-profit Music for Everyone, 42 North Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For additional information and to leave an online condolence, please visit
