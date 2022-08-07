Jean L. Kipp, 82, life-long resident of East Drumore Twp., went home to be with the Lord on her own terms, to reunite with family on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Allen P. and Jeanette M. (Esbenshade) Bucher. She was the loving wife of Alfred William "Bill" Kipp for 52 years at the time of his passing.
Jean was a member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed working in her yard and gardening. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was also fond of her two dogs, Andy and Daisy Sue.
Jean is survived by 3 children: Karen Kipp of Harrisburg; Kevin, husband of Dana Kipp of Haymarket, VA; and Krissie, wife of John Fernandez of Quarryville. Also surviving are 2 grandchildren, Hannah Deland and Jerel Fernandez; a sister, Jill Shimp of Quarryville and several extended family members. She was preceded in death by siblings: Zoann Bucher, Pat Bucher and Ronald Groff.
A Funeral Service will take place at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Private interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Instead of black, the family requests that those planning to attend the service wear something colorful in honor of Jean. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Solanco Neighborhood Ministries, 355 Buck Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. To leave a note of condolence, please visit Jean's obituary at
A living tribute »