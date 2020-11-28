Jean L. Keller, age 86, of New Providence, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harold E. Keller, who passed away on December 31, 2012. They had a wonderful marriage for over 43 years. She was born in New Providence, daughter of the late Charles E. and Mary Bertha Myers Adams. She was a member of the Smithville Church of God. Jean enjoyed visiting relatives, playing cards, and taking trips to the mountains. She was most fond of staying at her home where she could feed the birds and cats, cook and bake for family, and take care of her flower beds. Jean enjoyed growing up in New Providence and told many stories of simpler times.
She is survived by 5 children: Marjorie wife of Michael Braught of Port Royal, Jeff husband of Judy Mellott Keller of Quarryville, Randy Adams of New Providence, Sherri Keller of Downingtown, Pamela Keller of New Providence, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a grandson JD Long and 6 siblings: Marvin, Charles Jr., Carl, Elizabeth, Emma, and Ann.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service at the Smithville Church of God Cemetery, 595 Pennsy Road, New Providence, PA on Thursday, December 3rd, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Helen L. Adams officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. reynoldsandshivery.com