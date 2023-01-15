Jean L. "Jon" de Perrot, 93, of Brethren Village, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Born in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Willy de Perrot and Blanche (Von Mller). He was the loving husband of Lucy (Musselman), with whom he shared over 33 years of marriage. He was additionally blessed with 28 years of marriage and three sons with his beloved wife Nancy (Shreiner) before her passing in 1982.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Mark de Perrot husband of Stacia of Burlington, IA; Richard de Perrot of Manheim, PA; and Steve de Perrot husband of Shirley of Lititz, PA; and three stepchildren: Brad Brubaker husband of Liz of Terre Haute, IN; Becky Wagner wife of Bruce of Conestoga, PA; and Drew Brubaker husband of Pam of Strasburg, PA. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren: Sean, Dillon, Tyler, Brigitte, John, Danielle, Vera, Lydia, Lisa, Amy, Redmond, Drew An, and Marah; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Claire de Perrot of Lititz, PA.
After graduating from Lititz High School, Jon earned degrees from Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute and Temple University. He worked as a tool & die maker for the former RCA and later was a machine shop instructor at Mount Joy Vo-Tech School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Jon was a faithful member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren and the Friendship Sunday School class. He had a heart for mission, he was always ready to help others in need with humility and selflessness. He began early; at 16 years old, he served as a "Seagoing Cowboy'' on a cattle boat taking heifers to Italy. He treasured spending time with his family.
A Memorial Service will be held at the chapel of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 4PM. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received at the chapel from 3-4PM on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to COBYS Family Services, 1417 Oregon Rd., Leola, PA 17540, or Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com