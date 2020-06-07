Jean L. Immel

Jean L. (Landis) Immel, 91, of Lancaster, passed away on June 3, 2020 after a short stay at Maple Farm Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born October 22, 1928 in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late John C. Landis and Sarah Helen (Reinhart) Landis. She will be lovingly missed by her brother Richard "Dick" Landis, daughter, Carolyn Sauders, son Jim Immel, daughter-in-law Mille Immel, grandchildren Heather Walters, Brian Sauders, James "Jami" Immel, Douglas Immel, Robert Immel, and Rebecca "Becci" Immel as well as 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean was a graduate of West Lampeter High School and worked in her early years as a secretary at Perry Point Hospital in Northeast, MD and also at Rising Sun High School, Rising Sun, MD before moving to Lancaster, PA where she worked for many years at Armstrong World Industries as a Research Librarian. In her later years she worked at the former Watt & Shand Department store in the ladies fine clothing section and continued working there even after the store was purchased by the Bon Ton. She really enjoyed these positions in retail as she could help people improve their wardrobes while at the same time meeting many people.
Jean was always a social person and you could often find her combining her desire to help the people in her community through different organizations. In her earlier years, she was a Girl Scout Troop Leader and also volunteered at Lancaster General Hospital. Jean had a beautiful voice and sung in the choir at Ascension Lutheran Church before becoming a long-time member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she was a devout member of their quilting circle. For her entire life, she was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star through which she worked on a number of charitable undertakings. Through all of her charitable work she made many friends across different social circles with whom she would always find time to have lunch or play pinochle or other card games.
Jean was a life-long fan of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team, even through the roughest of their seasons. She was good friends with former Philadelphia Athletics (now known as the Phillies) ballplayer Elwood "Woody" Wheaton. Jean and Woody would take her six grandchildren for weeks at a time camping at various locations near the New Jersey shore. They all have fond memories of biking, swimming, riding waves at the beach, making crafts from seashells, and maybe most revered, playing nightly Bingo games at the campground. Her love for her family was immeasurable and she was equally loved by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, brother John Landis, and sister Elizabeth "Betty" Eshleman. The family would like to thank Maple Farm Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care Jean received during her short stay.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, funeral services and interment will be held privately at the family's convenience at the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send condolences to the family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com