Jean L. Hershey, age 92, of Gap, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Newport Meadows of Christiana. She was born in Paradise, daughter of the late Mark & Anna Hershey Hershey.
She was a member of the former Kinzer Mennonite Church. She worked at Vallorbs Jewel Company of Bird In Hand for 64 years, retiring when she was 86. She enjoyed cardinals, baseball, attending family sporting events and traveling visiting 47 states.
Surviving are 6 siblings: Ethel Bender of Bronx, NY, Lynford husband of Jeanie Kauffman Hershey of Idaho, Janet Martin of New Holland, Doris wife of Skip Lichty of Paradise, Velda wife of Warren Peachey of Florida, Robert husband of Margy Lehigh Hershey of Paradise. She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth husband of Betty Jane Hershey of New Holland.
Funeral service will take place from the former Kinzer Mennonite Church, 45 North Kinzer Road, Kinzers, PA on Friday, September 4th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Dwight Groff will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
