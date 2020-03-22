Jean L. Fry, 77, of Columbia, passed away March 20, 2020. She was the wife of Paul E. Fry, sharing 59 years of marriage, and was the daughter of the late Christian S. and Naomi Wall Miller.
Jean graduated from Penn Manor High School and was employed by Time Warner Cable where she retired after many years of service. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Columbia.
Jean enjoyed crafts, yard sales, jewelry, working in her flower beds and most of all being with her family.
In addition to her husband are her children, Paula Baum; Matthew, husband of Deb Fry; Bethany, wife of Barry Lyter; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and sister, Christine, wife of the late Randy Gottschall. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Janice Smith and Judith Anderson.
Due to CDC recommendations and a concern for public health, Jean's funeral service will be held privately for the family. After the service she will be laid to rest in the Creswell Cemetery. In Jean's memory, please consider a donation to St. James's Lutheran Church, 655 S. Tenth St., Columbia, PA 17512 or to the Bethany E.C. Church, 1165 Letort Road, Conestoga, PA 17516.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
