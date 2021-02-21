Jean L. Breneman, 87, of Lancaster passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Avon, NY she was the daughter of the late Charles and Freda (Scorsone) Mancuso. She was the wife of Edgar G. Breneman with whom she celebrated over 62 years of marriage.
She was self-employed as a beautician (Breneman's Beauty Shop) and also provided home care for the elderly. Jean enjoyed going camping to her place in Elkton, MD, playing bingo and going to the casinos. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She was a devout Catholic and her greatest love was for her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Duane (Debra) Robertson of New Holland, Dale Robertson of Mount Joy, Kim (Jeff) Miller of Lancaster, Debora (Steve) Musselman of Shermans Dale, PA, Edgar Breneman, Jr., of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and two brothers, Charles Mancuso of FL and Richard (Shirley) Mancuso of Medina, NY. She was preceded in death by her son, Frederick Robertson, granddaughter Natalia Musselman and great-grandson Ajani Bell.
Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life for Jean will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com