Jean (Kissinger) Mease, 87, of Lititz, entered into rest at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, on January 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy Kissinger of Rothsville.
She is survived by her sister Nancy Balmer, Lititz; her brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Linda Kissinger, Lititz; and nieces and nephews. Her brother-in-law, Jesse Balmer, preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 2 PM in the chapel at Luther Acres, Lititz. Interment will be private.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
