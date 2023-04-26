Jean Jacobs, 94, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Born in Lititz, PA, she was the widow of James Jacobs who passed away in 2000. She was the daughter of the late George Young Korte and Ruth C. Hershey Korte.
Jean worked in housekeeping for various private residences. She was a member of the former Real Life Church of God and at one time played the piano for her church. She enjoyed listening to church music and gardening. Jean was a private person but enjoyed the lifelong friendship of Raymond Wynn and Jane Weaver who cared for her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jean's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Randy Jenkins officiating. There will be a viewing from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place following the service at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery.
