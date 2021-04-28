Jean Jackubowski, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep, on Sunday morning, April 25, 2021. She was 84 and a resident of Manor Township for the last four years. Previously, she lived in Willow Street, (Pequea Township) for 54 years.
Born at home in the Wilkes-Barre area she was the youngest child of the late Frank and Mary (Mlynarski) Nizio. A faithful and loving wife Jean was married for 48 years to the late Louis W. Jackubowski who died in 2006. A good and devoted mother she raised five children and was a proud and generous grandmother, pampering and cherishing her 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
For over twenty-five years, Jean was a dedicated employee of Student Services at Millersville University. Starting as a part-time clerk and retiring as Office Manager in 1999, she was a friendly face to many students over many years. A faithful and practicing Catholic, she was a long time and active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lancaster.
A special thanks to the staff and residents of Willow View Manor in Millersville. Their care, love, friendship and camaraderie were greatly appreciated by Jean and by her family. Each of you were special to her.
Surviving are four children, son Louis, Lancaster, daughters Susan Buzzard, Willow Street, Sharon Graeff, Reading, Virginia Hornberger, Reading, two sisters Anne Niezgoda, Allentown and Florence Zlotek, Plymouth, sister-in-law Albina Pasko, East Brunswick, NJ and brother-in-law Ted Jackubowski, Windermere, FL. Also left behind are 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis W. Jackubowski, a daughter Mary Jean Ross, 6 sisters, Lottie, Stella, Frances, Veronica, Cecelia, Josephine, and a brother Frank, Jr.
Friends will be received by Jean's family on Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA from 10-11:30AM, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30AM. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a charity of one's choice with her family suggesting St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lancaster Catholic High School or any prolife organization. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com