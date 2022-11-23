Jean I. Smoker, 96, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, November 21,2022, at Brethren Village. Born in Gordonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Diem) Kellenberger. She was the loving wife of the late Jay Smoker, with whom she shared 70 years of marriage until his passing in 2020. She was the best Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
Jean was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for over 60 years. She was also a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 501 and was a charter member of the Lancaster Ski Club. She and her late husband, Jay owned Lancaster Yamaha for over 20 years. She enjoyed skiing, riding motorcycles and traveling.
She is survived by two daughters, Kim C. Brown and Brooke E. (Michael) Graybill; four grandsons, Matthew (Jenna), Tyler (Kaitlin), Neil (Jessica) and Cody (Annie) Graybill; and seven great-grandchildren, Miles, Judson, Ella, Dylan, Weslie, Cameron, and Lily. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, Walter Kellenberger and son-in-law Jere Brown.
The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff at Village Manor for their kindness and compassionate care of our mother during her final days.
There will be a public visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29,2022 at Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Stephen Verkouw officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Hospice and Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604; or to Brethren Village's Benevolent Fund at www.bv.org/giving or 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
