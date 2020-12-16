Jean Herr, 78, of Washington Boro, went home to be with her Lord on Dec. 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mervin H. Herr and the late Mildred (Nace) Herr.
She graduated from Penn Manor High School and worked at Millersville University in the food service department for 32 years. She then worked part time at John Herr's Village Market in the deli. She attended Calvary Bible Church in Wrightsville and enjoyed going to the senior ladies' luncheons.
She was very caring and loved giving to others. She enjoyed reading and being with her nephews John and David Herr and their families. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by brothers James Herr, husband of Linda and John Herr, husband of Dottie.
Funeral services for Jean will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11am from the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA with Pastor Joseph Fauth officiating. A viewing will be held 10:30 to 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Creswell Cemetery. Please abide and follow COVID guidelines for our state.
