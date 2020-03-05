Jean H. Walker, 91, formerly of Georgetown and Stevens, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Lancashire Hall. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frank G., and Reba (Walker) Hilton. She was the loving wife of the late Freeman Walker for over 57 years at the time of his passing.
Jean was a graduate of Quarryville High School and had worked as a bookkeeper and office assistant for several years. She sang with the Red Rose Chapter of the Sweet Adelines and also enjoyed bowling and spending time at Crystal and Bethany Beaches.
Jean is survived by her son, Michael F., husband of Ann Walker of Stevens; a granddaughter, Sara Beth Walker, wife of Collin Specht of Norfolk, VA; and a great-grandson, Bassel. Also surviving are 2 siblings, Marie Dull and Curtis Hilton and dearly loved nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Christine Marie and Barbara Jean.
Jean's funeral service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, 227 West 4th St., Quarryville on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. There will be a viewing from 10:30-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery.
