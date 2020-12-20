Jean H. Pickave, 77, of Conestoga View, formerly of Brownstown, died on December 11th, 2020. She was born in Jersey City, NJ and was the daughter of the late William and Blanche (Moscznski) Melski. She is survived by her husband Edward W. Pickave.
Jean worked in several restaurants around Lancaster County. She was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by a brother, John Melski, husband of Linda, of Marshfield, WI and a twin sister, Chris Gebaur, wife of Jim, of Frenchtown, NJ.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday at 2PM at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery.
