Jean Gromoll, 94, of 1927 Kestrel Court, Lancaster, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Homestead Village. She was the wife of the late Eberhard Gromoll who preceded her in death on May 27, 2007. Jean was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Lester and Violet Burkholder.
Jean was a 1944 graduate of Manheim Township High School and a graduate of the class of 1948 from Middlebury College. She started a thirty-six-year career as an elementary school teacher, which she began in Ephrata school district. She then continued on to Manheim Township school district and retired from Conestoga Valley school district.
Traveling to Europe and many areas of the United States was one of the biggest pleasures that Jean and Eberhard enjoyed doing together. Jean had a passion for the arts in Lancaster. She was a board member of the Demuth Museum, on which she served for 17 years. Along with her husband, they enjoyed collecting art from local artists.
She is survived by her younger half-sister, Betsy wife of David Enck of Lancaster, PA. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Robert Burkholder and Donald husband of the late Phyllis Burkholder of Lancaster, PA. Her nephews also survive: David husband of Darcy Burkholder, of Maryland, Noah Enck of Lancaster, and Benjamin husband of Megan Enck, of Lancaster. Along with her great-nephews: James Burkholder and Foster Enck.
Jean's remains will be interred at the Church of the Apostles on Marietta Avenue on December 22, with only the immediate family present. Please be aware that we will be extending an invitation later in the spring to those who want to celebrate Jean's life.
Contributions can be made to the Homestead Village Endowment Fund in Jean's memory. Homestead Village, Office of the President, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603.
