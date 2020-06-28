Jean Getz Behrendt, 94, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Londonderry Village, Palmyra, joining her loving husband, Clifford L. Behrendt, in heaven on Father's Day.
Born in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Bessie E. Getz.
After graduating from Charleroi High School in 1944, she worked for Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator, trainer and supervisor for many years. Her footprint is left on the hearts of many who knew her as a colleague, mentor and friend. Her passion for her family and supporting her husband in his educational endeavors lead her to travel east and stay home with her two children for years. She later became the Receptionist for Woolworth Distribution Center, in Denver, PA.
Jean is survived by her devoted daughter, Deborah J. Bridgewater, and husband John T. Bridgewater, her devoted son, Clifford L. Behrendt, Jr., and wife Kathy Pfautz Behrendt. She exhibited uncompromised love and joy with her four grandchildren, Jennifer and husband Adam Zeni, Kimberly and husband James Franck, David Bridgewater, and wife LeAnne, and Ashley Bridgewater. She was spoken of as being "the witty and funny one, the beauty with a melodious speaking voice that graced us with song." These gifts remained with her up until the very end. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Evan and Addison Zeni, Charlotte and Camden Franck, and one foster great-grandson, John Kyle. She is also survived by two nieces, Sallie Dornan, Bettyjean Lesnak Steele, and two nephews, William and David Behrendt, and their families.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Olive Bailey, nieces Sandra and Susan Behrendt, and nephew John Behrendt.
Jean was a member of St. John's UCC in Denver, PA, where she resided for over 45 years. "Celebration of Life" services will be held when it is safe for family and friends to be together. Private interment will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to VisionCorps Foundation, c/o Megan Tomsheck, 244 N. Queen Street, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17603, or at visioncorps.net.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.