Jean G. Herr, 93, of Brethren Village, Lititz, died July 3, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the oldest of six children of the late Paul M. and Grace O. Grubb of Elizabethtown.
Jean graduated from Elizabethtown College where she met her husband, Roy, a returned GI from WWII. They had five children and were happily married for 48 years until his death in 1997. In 1966 the family moved to St Mary's County, MD, returning to Elizabethtown in 1985.
For 20 years Jean taught in early childhood programs, including ten years as director of the Honey McCallum Children's Center in California, MD. Always active in her church, she was a gifted choir member, caring children's teacher, faithful deacon, and was involved in many other studies and activities. Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren was her beloved home church; in MD, she was a member of Lexington Park UMC. She was also a member of the Gideons Auxiliary. Her faith in her Lord and Savior was the foundation of her life.
Jean loved people. Always an encourager, she was gracious, generous and grateful. She delighted in sharing stories of family and church history, which she could recall in great detail. Jean's interests included reading, singing, gardening, playing pinochle, following the financial markets, and keeping up with friends and family on her iPad.
Jean is survived by her children Jo Ellen McLaughlin, Ellicott City, MD, Carol Baker (Charles) Thornton, PA, Eric Herr, Raleigh, NC, Heidi Deyton (Raymond) Ellicott City, MD, Lynda Bennett (James), State College, PA, 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sisters Mary Fairbanks, Mildred Whitman, Dorothy Wanamaker, and brother Richard "Sky" Grubb. Her brother, Paul Grubb, Jr., predeceased her.
A memorial celebration will be held at Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 South Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, Thursday, July 21, at 3 pm. Donations in Jean's memory may be directed to the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren Memorial Fund, or the Gideons International.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »