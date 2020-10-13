Jean F. Shelly, 84, of Manheim, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the widow of Carl G. Shelly who died in 2014. Born in Cornwall, she was the daughter of the late John and Leona Morris Herr. Jean and Carl ministered with Christian Retreat in Haiti and Bradenton, Florida and was the director of Springs of Living Water Ministries Manheim. She attended the chapel at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community. Jean enjoyed reading, watching old movies and crocheting.
Surviving are two daughters, Debra L. Balmer, Columbia, SC, Cheryl L. wife of Donald Wenger, Manheim; four grandchildren, Jill wife of Adam Wright, Erica wife of Ryan Gerlach, Shelley wife of David Brigham, John husband of Ashley Balmer, 7 great-grandchildren, two sisters Betty Shumaker, Mount Joy, Jackie wife of William Minnich, Elizabethtown; and a brother-in-law Jack husband of Gracie Smith, Milton Grove. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Claude and Barry Herr, and sister Doris Smith.
Graveside services for Jean will be at East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, PA on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Contributions in Jean's memory may be sent to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mount Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
