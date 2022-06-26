Jean F. Saam, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the age of 85. Born August 27, 1936, in Marietta, she was the daughter of the late Washington and Dorothy (Sipling) Fuhrman. She shared 60 years of marriage with Robert A. Saam. Jean will be greatly missed and remembered for her loving and caring soul. Family was her greatest joy. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren could always count on getting a hug as soon as they came in the room. In Jean's free time she enjoyed sewing and making crafts. Sewing was both her hobby and her profession. Wedding dresses, clothing, teddy bears and anything in between, she could do it with perfection. She was a member of Eastern Star where she was involved and kept busy.
Jean is survived by her loving husband Robert Saam; children: Bonnie Morgan (Albert), Claude Hinkle (Sherrie), Carol Ritter (John) and daughter-in-law Cheryl Hinkle; 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; siblings: Nancy Engle and Earl Fuhrman. She is predeceased by her son Robert Hinkle and brothers Ray and Harold Fuhrman.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 10 AM 12 PM with services to follow at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Burial will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery following services. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions Jean's memory to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, PA.