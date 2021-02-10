Jean F. (Landvater) Malone, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born Tuesday, December 10, 1935, in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Edgar P. and Mary C. (Woodburn) Landvater. She was married to Harry E. Malone for 41 years until his death on May 6, 2005.
Jean worked as a procurement officer for Mechanicsburg Navy Depot for 35 years before retiring in 1985. She was an avid Penn State Football fan who enjoyed camping and tailgating in State College with her family and friends. In addition, she was an enthusiast of other sports including pro football, hockey and NASCAR. When not watching pro sports or her grandchildren playing sports, she and Harry enjoyed numerous cruises and excursions to Las Vegas and Atlantic City with their circle of friends. She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church and Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 509, Elizabethtown. When she retired from the Navy Depot, she worked part time as an Aid for Elizabethtown Area School District.
She is survived by two sons: Christopher A. Malone, married to Christine, of Mechanicsburg and Andrew S. Malone, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren; Noah, Caden, Kyle, Nicole and great-grandchild, Colt, as well as Jean's extended family and caring friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Miller-Finkbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543 with Reverend A.J. Domines and Reverend Jerry Kliner officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 1 PM until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-2786, www.christlutheran-etown.com
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com