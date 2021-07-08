Jean F. Kissinger August 22, 1938 - July 4, 2021

Jean Faye Kissinger, better known as Mom, Grandma, G.G. & G-Mal, was an amazing woman who peacefully passed away with her family by her side. Jean was born August 22, 1938 to the late Peter and Mary (Eshleman) Young. She grew up in Salunga and graduated from Hempfield High School.
After graduation she married her love, Leroy Kissinger, and celebrated 48 years together until his passing in 2007. They moved to L.A where Jean pursued her life-long dream of becoming a nurse, graduating in 1970. With Leroy, 6 kids and a dog, she continued her dream of helping others when they moved back to Lancaster County in 1971, where she continued in the medical field until retiring in 2006.
Though she loved nursing, her most important and rewarding job was "Motherhood". She taught her children love, kindness, and the real value of family. She cherished times together with family and friends. Jean was an animal lover, she loved her home of 50 years in Bainbridge, loved reading, making and selling crafts with her sister Judi, couponing, trips to the beach, and family gatherings. Her spunky soul, calming smile and comforting words will be remembered always.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her sister & friend, Judi Andrew, and two grandchildren, Jamie Wenger and Jack (JJ) Flowers, Jr. Her spirit is carried on by her six children, Vicki, wife of Jack Flowers, Kathy, wife of Glen Miller, Steve Kissinger, Bonnie wife of Butch Brandt, Penny wife of John Wenger, and Bruce Kissinger; 19 wonderful grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and her extended family and friends, all of whom she loved very much.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 West Main Street, Mount Joy, on Friday July 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in Salunga Mennonite Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
