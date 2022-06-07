Jean Elizabeth Lowry, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late John Wilbur Lowry, Sr. Jean was a resident of Gretna Springs community (Manheim) for 32 years prior to her move to Juniper Village, Mount Joy, PA. She was born in Lancaster on April 20, 1930, daughter of the late Herbert Graham, Sr. and Mabel Kieffer Graham.
She was employed for many years as a housekeeper at the Quality Inn, Centerville. She also worked at Hubley's Toys and RCA, both in Lancaster. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Kleinfletersville. Jean loved spending time with her family; feeding the animals outside her home, including, deer, squirrels, birds and she loved her family dogs.
Surviving are children, Sandy Allen wife of Richard Allen of Gretna Springs, Manheim; John Wilbur Lowry, Jr. and wife Pamela (Gebhard) Lowry of Surf City, NC; Douglas Lynn Lowry and wife Sandi (Doxtater) Lowry of Hampstead, NC; grandchildren, Andrea, Cory, Jonathan, Jacqueline and Janelle; step grandchildren, Matt, Chris and Nikki; fifteen great-grandchildren; half-brothers, Herbie Graham and Donald Graham.
Funeral services will be held privately. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
