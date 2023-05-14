Jean Elizabeth Hostetter

Jean Elizabeth (Mumma) Hostetter, 99, of Lititz, PA, passed from this life to the next on May 5, 2023, at Landis Homes. She was married to the late Harold L. Hostetter with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. Born on March 8, 1924, and originally from Mount Joy Township, she was the daughter of Clay and Lizzie Mumma. Jean was a homemaker and in earlier years worked alongside her husband on a farm in West Hempfield Township. For several years she volunteered at the Columbia Re-Uzit Shop. Jean enjoyed her eighteen years of residency at Landis Homes, meeting people and participating in activities. She was committed to her faith and was a member of Habecker Mennonite Church. Jean delighted in her family and sought to support them in ways she could.
She will be missed by her children Janet Hostetter, Lititz, PA; Joyce (Richard) Thomas, Ronks, PA; Clair (Orpha) Hostetter, Lititz, PA; Mary Ann Hostetter, Mount Joy, PA; Glenn (Lois) Hostetter, East Prospect, PA; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Thomas Mumma of Elizabethtown, PA, Pauline Begly of Evanston, Illinois, and Clay Mumma, Lancaster, PA. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Mumma and a sister Anna Mary (Anne) Lantz.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at Habecker Mennonite Church, 451 Habecker Church Road, Lancaster, PA. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Burial will be private. The family expresses appreciation to the staff at Landis Homes for our mother's care and support. Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the Landis Home Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
A living tribute »