Jean Elizabeth (Goss) Monchak, lifelong resident of Lancaster County, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 89.
Jean was born on May 12, 1930. She attended East Donegal Township schools and was proud to be a member of the East Donegal Township High School girls' field hockey team, who won the county championship in 1947.
On June 25, 1949 she married John Andrew Monchak and they raised three daughters, Joan (married to Laird Lorenz), Cynthia (married to George Keyser), and Carol (married to Tom Dalkiewicz) and one son, John A. Monchak, Jr.
Jean was active in her church and children's schools: she served as the Mothers' Club President, Holy Trinity School (present day Our Lady of the Angels) in Columbia, and taught physical education at St. Joseph Academy, also in Columbia.
Jean had a deep affection for young children and shared her talents in nurturing them by becoming a foster parent to newborns until their adoptions were completed, and by starting and running a very successful in-home childcare. Jean shared a love of nature with her husband and particularly enjoyed welcoming seasonal hummingbirds, hummers as she often called them, to her patio feeders.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents Mildred Anna (Goss) Billett and Henry Daft, Sr.; her son, John Jr.; and all her siblings.
She is survived by her husband John Sr., and their three daughters, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Rd., Mount Joy, PA at 11 a.m. The family will greet visitors from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those wishing to celebrate Jean's life are welcome to attend. Interment will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jean's name to Align Pregnancy Services, 462 Chestnut St., Columbia, PA. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
