Jean Elaine Gockley, 78, of Mount Joy, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Campbell) Wanger.
Jean graduated from Hempfield High School. She worked as a seamstress for Donegal Industries, and part time as a banquet host at Lancaster Host Resort. In her retirement, she was a school bus driver for Safety First, which brought her great joy. Jean remained a woman of great faith and convictions and rose above the challenges she faced throughout her life. She taught her three children what inner strength really means. Jean enjoyed gardening, canning pickles, jellies, and fruits, knitting, and crocheting.
She is survived by her son, Richard G. Myers (Monique), daughters, Sherri Sieja (Glenn), Connie L. Lapp, brothers, Kenneth Wanger (Julie), Greg Wanger, sister, Catherine Rettew (David), eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Wanger.
Family and friends are invited to Jean's Funeral Service on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 1:30PM at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, with a viewing from 12:30PM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Please visit Jean's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »