Jean E. (Sharpe) Peifer, 63, of Leola, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 28, 2023.

She passed away at Lancaster General Hospital with her husband by her side. She lived with End Stage Renal Disease and Diabetes for several years.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Betty J. (Smith) Sharpe. She was married for 21 years to her husband, Mark A. Peifer.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Jean on Saturday, August 12, 2023 beginning at 2 PM at Grace Church, 911 Rohrerstown Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 PM to 2 PM.

To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Jean Peifer
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
+1(717)560-5100
www.snyderfuneralhome.com

Newsletter