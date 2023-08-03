Jean E. (Sharpe) Peifer, 63, of Leola, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 28, 2023.
She passed away at Lancaster General Hospital with her husband by her side. She lived with End Stage Renal Disease and Diabetes for several years.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Betty J. (Smith) Sharpe. She was married for 21 years to her husband, Mark A. Peifer.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Jean on Saturday, August 12, 2023 beginning at 2 PM at Grace Church, 911 Rohrerstown Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 PM to 2 PM.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »